Arjan Bhullar eyes visit home to Punjab after ONE Friday Fights 22: “I’m hoping for that”

For reigning ONE heavyweight world champion ‘Singh’ Arjan Bhullar, taking care of business as quickly as possible so he can move on with his life is the top priority at the moment.

Of course, that is certainly easier said than done, as the 37-year-old Commonwealth Games gold medalist is in for arguably the toughest test of his career.

Bhullar will attempt to unify the ONE heavyweight world title when he takes on interim titleholder ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin at ONE Friday Fights 22.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 23rd on Asia primetime. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free via Amazon Prime Video.

Bhullar, who is originally from the Punjab region in India, is eyeing a quick celebratory trip back home after he finally beats Malykhin once and for all.

He told South China Morning Post in a recent interview:

“I still haven't been able to go to my village, go home. I wasn't able to do it on this last trip. There's too much work to do. So that is the one thing that's still left. But I'm hoping for that soon after this fight, I'm able to get down there.”

Proud of his roots, Bhullar says he is fortunate to be able to represent India as its first-ever world champion in the sport of mixed martial arts.

