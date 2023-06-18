Arjan Bhullar fired up to take out Anatoly Malykhin "in front of as many eyeballs as possible"

Reigning ONE heavyweight world champion ‘Singh’ Arjan Bhullar has had enough of the trash talk and back-and-forth banter with ONE interim heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin.

The two heavyweights have been at each other’s throats for the greater part of the last two years, and with multiple fights against each other postponed and rescheduled over the past 12 months, they will finally lock horns in the ONE Championship ring this week.

Bhullar and Malykhin face off in a highly anticipated ONE heavyweight world title unification bout at ONE Friday Fights 22.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand this Friday, June 23 on Asia primetime.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and for free on ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Bhullar stated that he was excited to perform in front of millions of fans around the world and once and for all prove that he’s better than Malykhin in every way.

‘Singh’ said:

“I’m excited that fans will be able to watch [it] on primetime. I’m a primetime-type fighter. Primetime, all eyes on us. That’s what I want, and I want to put this guy away in front of as many eyeballs as possible.”

The winner of the fight will occupy the heavyweight throne all by himself with the coveted ONE heavyweight world title draped over his shoulder.

Fans have been waiting a long time for this one, and now, barring any unforeseen events, it’s finally happening at ONE Friday Fights 22.

