Arjan Bhullar ‘hopes’ Francis Ngannou ‘comes out East’ and signs with ONE Championship

Reigning ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar can’t contain his excitement at the possibility of former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou signing with ONE Championship.

Ngannou mentioned in a previous interview that he was close to signing with a couple of MMA promotions, which included ONE. Bhullar heard the news and had a message to send out to ‘The Predator’.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Bhullar said Ngannou is in a unique position in his career, and that he hopes to see him ultimately sign with ONE Championship so they can book a fight.

The Canadian-Indian star said:

“I hope he comes out East. I see you, Francis. The whole sport is watching. I hope he does well in boxing. It’ll be good for all the athletes if he makes a lot of money outside the UFC. It will be very good. I hope he’s successful doing what he’s doing, what he’s wanting to do. He seems to be in a happy place, all of those things as a competitor. Let’s get it on.”

Arjan Bhullar is penciled in to face ONE interim heavyweight world champion ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin at ONE Fight Night 12 this July. However, it may be a case of ‘seeing is believing’ with these two behemoths, as two scheduled bouts between them have already been botched in the past due to various reasons.

Nevertheless, there’s no doubt Bhullar and Malykhin will eventually settle matters in the Circle. It remains to be seen whether or not Ngannou did in fact sign with ONE Championship, but a matchup between Bhullar and Ngannou is certainly intriguing indeed.

Ngannou has aspirations of competing in professional boxing, with a megafight against Deontay Wilder said to be in the works.

