“I’d love to see him after my fight” - Arjan Bhullar open to Reinier de Ridder clash

Arjan Bhullar has heard all the talk, and now he’s ready to accept the challenge from Reinier de Ridder.

The two-division world champion made it clear that he’s hungry to get more gold on his body. Earlier this year, he called out Arjan Bhullar — the ONE heavyweight world champion — in hopes of conquering a third weight class.

However, he must first overcome a dangerous challenger in Vitaly Bigdash at ONE 159. The Russian fighter is looking to reclaim his former status as ONE middleweight world champion at the July 22nd event, which is set to take place inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Ahead of de Ridder and Bigdash’s main event clash, the heavyweight champion addressed the ‘The Dutch Knight’s challenge in an interview with ONE Championship.

‘Singh’ said:

“Yeah, de Ridder has said my name, and so have many other people. That comes with the territory. When you’re king of the mountain and you have the gold, people are going to have your name in their mouths. That’s the way it works. Hopefully, he wins his match here. Selfishly, on my end, I’ll take care of my business, and then we’ll see what happens after that. I’d love to see him after my fight.”

Arjan Bhullar will be back in the circle soon

Although he is waiting for Reinier de Ridder to come through with a win, Arjan Bhullar will be in a battle of his own before long.

The Indian-Canadian behemoth confirmed on Instagram that he will face ONE interim heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin in a unification match on a yet-to-be-named card that will be featured on U.S. primetime.

Malykhin has been calling out Bhullar since their match fell through last year. In Bhullar’s absence, Malykhin was pitted against Kirill Grishenko for the ONE interim heavyweight world title — Malykhin won via KO in the second round, earning the first $100,000 bonus of the year in the process.

Now that the reigning champion is back in the fold, he’s looking to shut the Russian giant up by becoming the undisputed world champion once again.

