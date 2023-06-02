Arjan Bhullar ready to exploit weaknesses in Anatoly Malykhin’s game

There aren’t that many people who see a weakness in Anatoly Malykhin’s game, let alone want to get in the cage with him, but Arjan Bhullar does.

The reigning ONE heavyweight world champion will face Malykhin, the ONE light heavyweight and interim heavyweight world champion, in a colossal world title unification match at ONE Friday Fights 22.

Malykhin and Bhullar’s match for the undisputed ONE heavyweight world championship will headline the June 23 card at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

In an interview with Smack Talk with Sandhu, Bhullar said he’s already seen some gaping holes in Malykhin’s game and he plans to take advantage of those areas once they finally square off.

Bhullar didn’t point out what those weaknesses are, but he did say that he’s ready for whatever the Russian slugger throws at him.

“I can’t wait to exploit the holes that we see, which are massive. I like that he thinks he’s champ. Go ahead, I have no problems with that. Let’s go. End of the day, we’re going to find out. He’s been chirping for a long time. I’ve been in multiple training camps for him and just in general, while I’ve been out.”

Bhullar became the ONE heavyweight world champion when he knocked out Brandon Vera in the second round of their match at ONE: Dangal in May 2021. The Indian star, however, has yet to defend the gold after a string of injuries and contract negotiations prevented him from stepping into the Circle.

In his absence, Malykhin tore through the heavyweight division and was eventually crowned the ONE interim heavyweight world champion after decimating Kirill Grishenko for the strap at ONE: Bad Blood in February 2022.

Watch the entire interview below:

