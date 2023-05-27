Anatoly Malykhin mocks Arjan Bhullar in merchandise giveaway announcement

Anatoly Malykhin has called out Arjan Bhullar while announcing a giveaway on Instagram.

Since becoming the ONE interim heavyweight world champion, Malykhin has endured two canceled fights against Bhullar for the undisputed throne. Now that the bout has been re-scheduled for ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23, ‘Sladkiy’ has picked up his trash talk by saying this on Instagram, which was roughly translated from Russian:

“Arjan, just try to escape this time! Just try! I decided that I will give away a ONE T-shirt after the fight at @Kanal_Udar: there will still be cool gifts!”

In February 2022, Anatoly Malykhin became the ONE interim heavyweight world champion by taking out Kirill Grishenko with a second-round knockout. Ten months later, Malykhin added to his hardware collection by shockingly knocking out Reinier de Ridder in the first round for the ONE light heavyweight world title.

Meanwhile, Arjan Bhullar last fought in May 2021, defeating Brandon Vera to claim the heavyweight throne. Since then, Bhullar has been plagued with injuries and contract negotiations, preventing him from defending his world title. He now looks to silence the doubters by ending Malykhin’s impressive run.

On June 23, Anatoly Malykhin and Arjan Bhullar will finally determine the undisputed ONE heavyweight world champion. The highly-anticipated world title bout will headline ONE Friday Fights 22, which goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Friday Fights events are typically shown for free on YouTube in North America.

