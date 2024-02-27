Arjan Bhullar says he was able to ‘reassess things’ since losing heavyweight MMA crown to Anatoly Malykhin

In the world of combat sports, you can either stay fixated on the negative or focus on the positive. Former ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar chooses the latter.

The Canadian-Indian superstar told Sportsmanor recently that he was able to reassess his shortcomings after losing his heavyweight belt to former interim champ Anatoly Malykhin back in December 2022.

As Bhullar expected, the match was incredibly fast-paced, combative, and competitive. And although he was unsuccessful in defending his world title, he understands that it’s all part of a learning process.

“Yeah, so you know, after every camp, you reassess things, what do you need, what went well, what can you change, and then you go back in there and refocus for the next camp.”

This Friday, Arjan Bhullar is ready to put his training into action once again with another thrilling heavyweight bout at ONE: Qatar. He faces fellow powerhouse and wrestler Amir Aliakbari, who is coming in hot with three straight finishes.

These two have a lot of bad blood between them, stemming from Aliakbari’s previous callouts of Bhullar when he was champion. Now, they’ll finally get to hash things out with some great wrestling, defense, and footwork.

ONE 166: Qatar will air free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Arjan Bhullar draws inspiration from his family and three children

Arjan Bhullar’s sole motivation to succeed in life and career is due to his family and wonderful children.

The father of three has had a number of challenges throughout his career. As an athlete, you’re prone to suffering many injuries along the way, and boy, did Bhullar have many.

But the reason he gets up in the morning to train is because he wants to leave a legacy behind for his family and kids.

“Once you have kids, life changes,” he told ONE. “Now with three kids, my desires for them exceed anything that I want. It’s all about them. It’s really a different outlook and a different level of inspiration, meaning, and purpose to life.”