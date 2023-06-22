Arjan Bhullar says becoming ONE world champion "didn’t happen by fluke"

Arjan Bhullar wasn’t one to believe in manifesting his destiny.

The Indian star is as old school as it gets, and he worked his way up the ladder to claim the ONE heavyweight world title for himself.

Now that he’s back, Bhullar will go up against ONE interim heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin in a huge unification bout for the undisputed ONE heavyweight world title this Friday.

The colossal match between the two rivals will take place at ONE Friday Fights 22 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Bhullar said he achieved his world title win through sheer hard work and not through chance or a string of good luck.

“No pressure. I put myself here. This didn’t happen by fluke. It didn’t come out under the clouds.”

Bhullar is an intimidating presence who uses his Olympic-level wrestling to drain his opponents out.

As clinical as anyone in the sport, Bhullar will first use his grappling to put fights in his control before using his heavy fists to knock the consciousness out of his opposition.

He put that plan into motion when he captured the ONE heavyweight world title from Filipino legend Brandon Vera in May 2021.

Bhullar pushed the grappling pace against Vera, and when he saw that ‘The Truth’ was out of it, the Indian star proceeded to pummel his way to capturing the ONE heavyweight world title.

It’s unclear if he’ll use the same game plan against Malykhin, the ONE light heavyweight and interim heavyweight world champion, but it’s expected that things will get tense between these two titans.

