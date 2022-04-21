"Long time waiting for this to come together" - Arjan Bhullar on newly signed ONE Championship contract

ONE Championship heavyweight champion Arjan Bhullar has just signed a brand new contract that will have him fighting for the promotion for the foreseeable future. Bhullar is the star that ONE Championship needs in the heavyweight division and is also the first Indian mixed martial arts world champion. He is currently riding a four-fight winning streak and has only tasted defeat once in his 12-fight career.

Arjan Bhullar came into his ONE Championship debut with a lot of hype surrounding him. This is mainly because of his prior UFC wins and how dominant he has been throughout his entire mixed martial arts career. Bhullar was also brought in to test longtime champion Brandon Vera as he ran through the heavyweight division.

Bhullar out-battled the grizzled veteran Vera and did something no one in the ONE Championship division was able to do and that was finish him. He has put in work over his long career and is finally reaping the benefits over at ONE Championship, which is where you might just see him end up retiring one day.

Arjan Bhullar to will look to unify the heavyweight championship

Arjan Bhullar's most recent win to obtain the heavyweight championship against Brandon Vera came back in May of 2021. During the time off, a new contender emerged in the undefeated Anatoly Malykhin. Malykhin was able to capture the interim heavyweight championship after he knocked out Kirill Grishenko in the second round.

Malykhin is now 3-0 in the ONE Championship cage with all three wins coming by way of knockout or TKO. He has finished each of his 11 opponents, making him the most dangerous opponent Bhullar has faced thus far in his short time with ONE Championship.

With that said, Bhullar is also the toughest opponent Malykhin has faced by a very wide margin. He poses a threat that most can't replicate with his high-level wrestling pedigree. It seems Bhullar and Malykhin will ultimately unify the belt at some point this year, which could possibly be the best heavyweight fight in ONE Championship history.

