Arjan Bhullar teases move to light heavyweight to get Anatoly Malykhin “the heck out of this sport”

ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar is so fed up with Anatoly Malykhin that he wants to take away both his world title belts.

Ahead of their long-awaited ONE heavyweight world title unification bout at ONE Friday Fights 22 in a short while, ‘Singh’ made it clear he wants Malykhin out of his life once and for all.

After all, these two hulking specimens have been throwing barbs at one another for almost two years.

With the moment of truth finally upon them, Bhullar will do everything in his power to shut the Russian up for good with a decisive victory inside the hallowed grounds of Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

Moreover, the vengeful champion is not content with taking away the interim heavyweight world champion’s relevance in the division.

In a shocking revelation, the American Kickboxing Academy product said he’ll also be gunning for the Russian’s light heavyweight crown.

He told Nic Atkin of The South China Morning Post:

“I might even go down to 225, and we'll get that other belt and get Anatoly the heck out of his sport entirely. Whether that's next or whether it's one after that, we'll see.”

Watch the full interview:

After assuming the reigns in the heavyweight ranks in Bhullar’s lengthy absence from the Circle, Malykhin was given the opportunity for two-division supremacy.

‘Sladkiy’ challenged Reinier de Ridder at ONE on Prime Video 5 last year, and took away both his light heavyweight world title and undefeated record with one violent barrage.

The scorned Bhullar, of course, has kept a close eye on the trash-talking Malykhin while he was away, and now wants to take everything away from him.

Then again, he must first take care of business and stake his claim as the one true king of the heavyweights with a convincing victory at ONE Friday Fights 22.

The stacked card will air live on ONE Championship’s YouTube Channel beginning at 8:30 AM EDT.

