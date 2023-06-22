Arjan Bhullar thinks Anatoly Malykhin will have a ‘long way’ back to title contention if he loses

There’s certainly a lot at stake when reigning ONE heavyweight world champion ‘Singh’ Arjan Bhullar attempts to unify the heavyweight division by taking on interim world titleholder ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin at ONE Friday Fights 22 this Friday.

For starters, it’s time to determine the one true king of the ONE Championship heavyweights. The division has been disputed for over a year now, since Malykhin took the interim belt in February 2022, while Bhullar was dealing with lengthy contract negotiations and recovering from training injuries.

Bhullar couldn’t be more excited to finally make his return, and beat Malykhin once and for all.

In a recent interview with South China Morning Post, Bhullar says it’s going to be a long road back for his Russian adversary if he is able to beat Malykhin this Friday.

‘Singh’ said:

“If he does win, then he's got the championship medal. If he doesn't, which I don't think he does, it's going to be a long way for him.” [12:55 onwards]

To be fair, a loss for either man would be a huge setback. But the most important thing is finally being able to watch these two colossal heavyweights settle their feud in the ring.

ONE Friday Fights 22 will broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand this Friday, June 23rd on Asia primetime. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free via ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel and other digital platforms.

