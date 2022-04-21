"I wanna get that fight when he becomes champion" - Arman Tsarukyan confident he captures UFC title in rematch with Islam Makhachev

Arman Tsarukyan featured on The Schmo and spoke extensively about his experience inside the cage with the current No.3 lightweight in the world and feels the next time they meet will be for the title, saying:

"I think Islam is gonna be champion, and I get his title from him."

The Armenian lightweight gave Makhachev high praise, telling The Schmo that he thinks Islam is already the best in the division. He also went into detail about the improvements he has made since his UFC debut and promises the outcome will be different in the rematch.

Watch Arman Tsarukyan's full interview with The Schmo here:

Tsarukyan last competed in February when he finished another highly rated prospect, Joel Alvarez, in the second round. He's currently riding a five-fight win streak and is sitting at No.11 in the lightweight division.

The UFC's lightweight division is filled with recognizable names from top to bottom and is famous for being the company's deepest and most skilled division historically and Tsarukyan plans on being the one at the top of the mountain.

Conor McGregor a target for Arman Tsarukyan - "Everyone wants to fight with him, me too"

Arman Tsarukyan loves the idea of being the one to welcome Conor McGregor back inside the octagon after his long-awaited return.

In an interview with The Schmo, Tsarukyan laid out his feelings on the polarizing Irish superstar. When asked why McGregor was still ranked in front of him even without a win in the division since 2015, he said:

"He has a good name you know. Everyone wants to fight with him, me too you know it's like good fight, after that fight you become famous."

Conor McGregor fractured his tibia in the trilogy fight against Dustin Poirer in July last year and is still recovering. Many rumors have circulated, but chief amongst those has been that welterweight McGregor is ready to make a return.

For Tsarukyan, a top-10 opponent may be hard to come by because of the frequency in which elite lightweights compete, as well as the stubbornness shown between the guys at the top of the division.

Edited by Phil Dillon