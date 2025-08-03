Arman Tsarukyan quotes Islam Makhachev as he goes nuclear on Ilia Topuria with an NSFW "bathroom" dig

Arman Tsarukyan recently took a jab at Ilia Topuria, referencing a past quote from Islam Makhachev. The brewing rivalry in the lightweight division has fans excited about a potential title fight between Tsarukyan and Topuria.For context, Dana White had Makhachev's quote about being ready to fight anyone immortalized on a wall at the UFC Performance Institute. Tsarukyan, who has called out Topuria on several occasions, recently referenced the Dagestani’s words to mock the Georgian-Spaniard on X, writing:''Islam has a great quote at the UFC PI, he will fight anybody, anytime, and anywhere - Hey Dana maybe now’s a good time to put a quote in the bathroom for Ilia reminding him not to sit down while pissing - thanks boss''Earlier this year, Makhachev gave away his lightweight throne and moved up to welterweight. As a result, Topuria fought Charles Oliveira for the vacant title at UFC 317 and became the new kingpin by knocking out the Brazilian in the opening round. The 28-year-old has shown more interest in facing Paddy Pimblett or Justin Gaethje next than Tsarukyan.During a livestream with the Nelk Boys last month, Topuria said that 'Ahalkalakets' should first compete for the No. 1 contender spot to earn a title shot. Topuria's remarks didn't sit well with Tsarukyan, who slammed the reigning 155-pound champion for avoiding him. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNotably, the Armenian received a title opportunity against Makhachev at UFC 311, however, a back injury forced him out of the pay-per-view card.Arman Tsarukyan wants to face Justin Gaethje in a title eliminator boutArman Tsarukyan and Justin Gaethje both want to compete for the lightweight gold against Ilia Topuria. However, the reigning champion is leaning towards Paddy Pimblett, given their animosity in the past.During a recent conversation with UFC legend Chuck Liddell, Tsarukyan voiced his desire to face Gaethje for the No. 1 contender spot, saying:''Of course I want Islam [Makhachev], but right now, it makes sense to fight with Gaethje, because he just beat the No. 11 or so [Rafael] Fiziev. He doesn’t deserve title fight. That’s 100 percent, because he just lost [to Max] Holloway. Beat, on short notice, Fiziev...They offered me a fight. I said no because I want to fight ranked fighter from top 5... I just want to be a champion. Now my goal is to be a champion...Right now, I want to pick a good fight for me and get back to the title fight.''Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments below (8:30):