  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Arman Tsarukyan
  • Arman Tsarukyan recalls training with Khamzat Chimaev, makes bold prediction about 'Borz's' middleweight future: "Khamzat is so strong"

Arman Tsarukyan recalls training with Khamzat Chimaev, makes bold prediction about 'Borz's' middleweight future: "Khamzat is so strong"

By Manjit Sarmah
Modified Mar 12, 2025 11:30 GMT
Arman Tsarukyan (left) opens up on Khamzat Chimaev
Arman Tsarukyan (left) opens up on Khamzat Chimaev's (right) middleweight future. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Arman Tsarukyan has shared his experience of training with Khamzat Chimaev. Tsarukyan praised Chimaev's strength and skills and made a bold prediction about his future in the middleweight division.

Ad

The two fighters recently trained together, with Chimaev posting a photo of their session. Both are among the top contenders in their respective divisions—Chimaev at middleweight and Tsarukyan at lightweight.

Tsarukyan previously faced Chimaev in a grappling session on the Russian reality show Hardcore Fighting, showcasing their elite wrestling abilities.

Speaking with Helen Yee, Tsarukyan emphasized Chimaev’s potential, stating:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Well Khamzat, he's so strong and for sure he's the next [middleweight] champion. And he [has] very good wrestling [and] striking. He likes to fight and I can't wait to see his next fight."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments below (6:27):

youtube-cover
Ad

Arman Tsarukyan weighs in on Justin Gaethje getting a potential title shot following UFC 313

Justin Gaethje made his return to the octagon at UFC 313, securing a unanimous decision victory over Rafael Fiziev in the co-main event. Originally set to fight Dan Hooker, Gaethje faced a last-minute opponent change but still delivered an impressive performance.

Now, the No.3-ranked lightweight believes he deserves a title shot against Islam Makhachev in his next fight.

Ad

Arman Tsarukyan, however, disagrees. The No.1-ranked contender recently told The Schmo that Gaethje must first defeat him or Charles Oliveira before earning a shot at the belt:

"Gaethje wants to fight for the title. It makes sense to fight with me because nobody gonna give him title fight, it's not gonna be fair. He gotta beat me or Oliveira to get a title fight. I think they gonna give me Oliveira or Gaethje, or maybe title fight. I don't know yet."
Ad

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments below (3:30):

youtube-cover

Tsarukyan was originally scheduled to challenge Makhachev at UFC 311 but withdrew due to a back injury. UFC CEO Dana White has since confirmed that Tsarukyan will likely need another win before getting his title opportunity.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी