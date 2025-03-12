Arman Tsarukyan recalls training with Khamzat Chimaev, makes bold prediction about 'Borz's' middleweight future: "Khamzat is so strong"

Arman Tsarukyan has shared his experience of training with Khamzat Chimaev. Tsarukyan praised Chimaev's strength and skills and made a bold prediction about his future in the middleweight division.

The two fighters recently trained together, with Chimaev posting a photo of their session. Both are among the top contenders in their respective divisions—Chimaev at middleweight and Tsarukyan at lightweight.

Tsarukyan previously faced Chimaev in a grappling session on the Russian reality show Hardcore Fighting, showcasing their elite wrestling abilities.

Speaking with Helen Yee, Tsarukyan emphasized Chimaev’s potential, stating:

"Well Khamzat, he's so strong and for sure he's the next [middleweight] champion. And he [has] very good wrestling [and] striking. He likes to fight and I can't wait to see his next fight."

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments below (6:27):

Arman Tsarukyan weighs in on Justin Gaethje getting a potential title shot following UFC 313

Justin Gaethje made his return to the octagon at UFC 313, securing a unanimous decision victory over Rafael Fiziev in the co-main event. Originally set to fight Dan Hooker, Gaethje faced a last-minute opponent change but still delivered an impressive performance.

Now, the No.3-ranked lightweight believes he deserves a title shot against Islam Makhachev in his next fight.

Arman Tsarukyan, however, disagrees. The No.1-ranked contender recently told The Schmo that Gaethje must first defeat him or Charles Oliveira before earning a shot at the belt:

"Gaethje wants to fight for the title. It makes sense to fight with me because nobody gonna give him title fight, it's not gonna be fair. He gotta beat me or Oliveira to get a title fight. I think they gonna give me Oliveira or Gaethje, or maybe title fight. I don't know yet."

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments below (3:30):

Tsarukyan was originally scheduled to challenge Makhachev at UFC 311 but withdrew due to a back injury. UFC CEO Dana White has since confirmed that Tsarukyan will likely need another win before getting his title opportunity.

