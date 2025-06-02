Arman Tsarukyan reveals plans for Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira fight and potential UFC return 

Arman Tsarukyan recently expressed interest in being involved with the upcoming Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira fight and revealed potential plans for his UFC return. Tsarukyan has been eager to return to the octagon under the right circumstances and provided a timeline for what he hopes to accomplish this year.

Ad

Tsarukyan is currently the No.1-ranked UFC lightweight, however, he was not granted an opportunity to fight for the vacant lightweight championship at UFC 316. The belief is that he wasn't fighting Topuria as a potential punishment for his unfortunate withdrawal from his title shot against Islam Makhachev the day before their UFC 311 clash.

Championship Rounds posted a clip of Tsarukyan's latest conversation with Kamil Gadzhiev, where he revealed his plans to hopefully serve as the backup for Topuria vs. Oliveira. 'Ahalkalakets' mentioned he is keeping himself prepared in case he's called upon and named Dan Hooker and Justin Gaethje as potential opponents when he returns. He said:

Ad

Trending

"I'm waiting for [Topuria vs. Oliveira]. I fly to America, start preparing, keep myself in shape, on a diet and if someone gets injured, I'll step in right away. But after that, if they give me [Dan] Hooker or [Justin] Gaethje, I'll fight in August, early September. And by the end of the year, I'll fight for the title." [Translated]

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Arman Tsarukyan discloses who he believes he will fight next

Arman Tsarukyan also shared his thoughts on who will likely be his next opponent in the octagon.

In the aforementioned clip, Tsarukyan mentioned that Dan Hooker will likely be the one who stands across him because he believes the UFC have other plans for Justin Gaethje:

"I think I will have a fight [before a title shot]. [Dan] Hooker or [Justin] Gaethje. Most likely, as I understand it, it will be Hooker. I think [UFC] will book [Paddy] Pimblett vs. Gaethje." [Translated]

Ad

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's post-fight interview following his latest win over Charles Oliveira below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Giancarlo Aulino Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.



In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.



In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).



Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411 Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.