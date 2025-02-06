Arman Tsarukyan's GTA-style flex of his Mercedes SUV backfires online: "Does this help your back?"

Top-ranked UFC lightweight Arman Tsarukyan is not the kind to shy away from showing off his rides. The son of a successful construction magnate, Tsrukyan grew up in a rich family, often showing up in public with various luxury vehicles.

In his most recent Instagram post, Tsarukyan flaunted his fully decked-out Mercedes Benz SUV. He even posted the video with Dr. Dre's Still Dre as the soundtrack. The song was featured on the West Coast Classics radio station in Grand Theft Auto 5.

Here's the post:

Normally, fans would be impressed with this kind of content, but considering Arman Tsarukyan's late-hour pull-out of his title bout with Islam Makhachev last month, they're singing a different tune.

A fan, who goes by @mike_nnn_, mockingly commented:

"Does this help your back?"

Meanwhile, @souhaib_farhat rubbed more salt on the wound, saying:

"Bro is doing everything but fighting Islam"

Here are more comments:

Comments on the post. [Image credit: @arm_011 on Instagram]

Arman Tsarukyan pulls out of fight with Islam Makhachev, citing back injury hours before weigh-in

Arman Tsarukyan made headlines last month when he unexpectedly pulled out of the biggest fight of his career, a UFC lightweight title bout with Islam Makhachev. The fight, which was supposed to be a rematch of their 2019 bout, was set to headline the UFC's first PPV of the year.

The UFC scrambled for a replacement and found the very game Renato Moicano, who took the fight in mere hours' notice. Moicano's original opponent that night, Beneil Dariush, was left without a dance partner but was subsequently given his show and win money.

Expand Tweet

Makhachev ended up submitting Moicano in the first round with his signature D'Arce choke, setting the record for the most consecutive UFC lightweight title defenses in history.

As for Arman Tsarukyan, UFC president Dana White went on record to say that the Armenian contender will not get an immediate title shot once his injury heals. No official word has been announced as to who's his next opponent.

From the looks of his latest Instagram post, however, it seems Tsarukyan has fully healed from his back injury and is ready to go.

