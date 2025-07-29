Arman Tsarukyan's involvement in Khamzat Chimaev's training camp has UFC Hall of Famer suspecting "something big"

UFC icon Chael Sonnen recently shared his two cents on Arman Tsarukayan being involved in Khamzat Chimaev's training camp for his upcoming title fight. Sonnen suspects Tsarukyan has &quot;something big&quot; lined up for him that hasn't been made public yet.Chimaev is set to face Dricus du Plessis in a middleweight title fight at UFC 319 next month. Ahead of his upcoming title showdown, the Chechen-born grappler has been training with Tsarukyan under the tutelage of strength and conditioning coach Sam Calavitta.In a recent episode of the Good Guy/ Bad Guy show with Daniel Cormier, Sonnen reacted to Tsarukyan training with Chimaev. Pointing out that the two UFC stars are undergoing specific training drills, Sonnen said:&quot;For people that don't know, coach Cal and The Treining Lab, that's where you go to peak... It's not just something you do because it's 3:00 o'clock and the coach said, 'Practice at three.' There are very specific things going on. Those two aren't just flipping tires and climbing ropes together. They're sparring, they're wrestling, they're going with each other. Tsarukyan has something big; he knows it. It's in his back pocket and eventually it will be revealed to all of us.&quot;Catch Chael Sonnen's comments below (14:34):Arman Tsarukyan shares update on Khamzat Chimaev's fight camp for UFC 319Arman Tsarukyan recently shared an update on Khamzat Chimaev's preparation for his upcoming Dricus du Plessis title fight at UFC 319 next month. Tsarukyan has notably been helping Chimaev train and has been spotted wrestling, sparring, and striking with the Chechen-born fighter.In an interview on the JAXXON Podcast, Tsarukyan opened up about Chimaev's level of preparedness and said:&quot;He looks sharp. So excited to see him as a UFC champion. So far, his camp is going well, [and] he's healthy. He has a lot of energy, and I'm just here to help him. If they need the wrestling, I’ll wrestle. If they need striking, I’ll strike. I want him to be a UFC champ.&quot;