Arman Tsarukyan set to join Khamzat Chimaev's fight camp for the Dricus du Plessis showdown 

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan was left disappointed when he had to pull out from his fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 311. Tsarukyan is now set to join Khamzat Chimaev's fight camp ahead of latter's title clash against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319. Tsarukyan asserted that due to him being lighter than 'Borz', he can help him to train on the ground without getting any injuries.

The 28-year-old also said that he would fly with Chimaev to the U.S. and would share with him all the knowledge he has accumulated. Speaking to Red Corner MMA, he said:

"Ahead of the fight it is important to avoid injuries. I can roll with Khamzat on the ground and help him to warm up. First I will fly to the U.S. and then I will come back and join Chimaev's camp. We will train together and I will try to share as much knowledge as I have with him, like he does with me. After completing the training camp, we will fly to the U.S. together."

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments below:

When Khamzat Chimaev shared his thoughts on Islam Makhachev moving to middleweight

Khamzat Chimaev once shared his views on Islam Makhachev potentially moving up to middleweight to challenge Dricus du Plessis. It is worth noting that Makhachev recently vacated his lightweight title to move up to welterweight.

Red Corner MMA posted a clip on their X account in which Chimaev clearly states he doesn't believe Makhachev would fare well at welterweight. He said:

"If he wants to move up [and challenge du Plessis], let him do it. If it's du Plessis or not, Islam can fight anyone. It's just about his capabilities... I don't think [the UFC] will let him jump two weight divisions. He'd better fight at 170 [pounds]. This is my opinion. As for 185 [pounds], I'm the king here for now."

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's comments below:

