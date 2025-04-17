Arman Tsarukyan shares honest truth on why Islam Makhachev doesn't want to fight Ilia Topuria

Arman Tsarukyan recently made his feelings known on why he believes Islam Makhachev doesn't want to defend his lightweight championship against Ilia Topuria. He noted that there is an ongoing narrative surrounding his title reign and the Dagestani doesn't want his legacy affected.

Ad

Fans have been anticipating a potential Makhachev vs. Topuria lightweight title fight since the latter vacated his featherweight championship to move up to lightweight. There has been speculation that the fight was in the works, but the Dagestani appears to be more interested in moving up 170 pounds and challenging the welterweight champion instead.

During his latest appearance on JAXXON PODCAST, Tsarukyan weighed in and shared his thoughts on the lightweight title picture now that Topuria has joined the mix.

Ad

Trending

He mentioned that he doesn't believe Makhachev wants to fight the former featherweight champion because of how it could perhaps diminish how great his title reign is:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I think [Topuria is] gonna fight for the [lightweight] belt for sure... I think he left [featherweight] because of that, because [UFC] said, 'Okay, we're gonna give you a title fight.' Islam doesn't want to fight him because if he wins, people gonna say, 'Okay, again you beat the 145 [pound] fighters and he's not number one contender.' If Islam beats me, I think he's done with this division. He beat everybody. Just he gotta beat me and then people can say that."

Ad

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments below:

Ad

Arman Tsarukyan discloses how he trains when he's out of fight camp

Arman Tsarukyan also discloses how he likes to train when he's not in a training camp for a fight.

During the aforementioned appearance, Tsarukyan mentioned that he likes to seek out training sessions with other reputable coaches to maximize the knowledge he can learn before returning to his gym for his fight camp:

Ad

"Right now, I'm not in the [training] camp [for a fight]. I just train. I learn something new. I like to work with good coach and different style, you know? I always wanna learn something new, get better everyday."

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Giancarlo Aulino Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.



In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.



In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).



Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411 Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.