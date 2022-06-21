Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot - Height, weight, reach and UFC record comparison

Arman Tsarukyan will have to overcome a sizable height disadvantage when facing Mateusz Gamrot this weekend. Tsarukyan is only 170cm tall, with his opponent standing at 177cm.

There is no major advantage for either fighter when comparing weights, with the Russian-Armenian last weighing-in at just 0.5 pounds heavier at 156. Despite being the smaller fighter, Tsarukyan has a longer reach than Gamrot. He has a reach of 184cm, which is 5cm longer than the Pole's.

Arman Tsarukyan is about six years younger than Gamrot, but don't let his youth fool you, because the Russian-Armenian is more experienced than Gamrot in the UFC.

Tsarukyan has only lost once in the organization, which was on his debut against Islam Makhachev. The 25-year-old has a UFC record of five wins and one loss.

The Polish fighter, meanwhile, has only fought four times in the UFC, winning three fights and losing just one. Gamrot also lost on his debut, falling on the wrong side of a split decision against Guram Kutateladze.

Tsarukyan's biggest win came against Joel Alvarez last time out. 'Gamer', meanwhile, beat Diego Ferreira in his last appearance.

Watch the Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot UFC preview below:

This will certainly represent both men's toughest test to date. The winner could enter the top 10 of the lightweight division and move closer to a title shot. With that said, it is an important matchup for the weight class.

Where was Arman Tsarukyan born?

Despite fighting out of Krasnodar, Russia, Arman Tsarukyan was born in Akhalkalaki, Georgia. The UFC star's family is Armenian, making Tsarukyan an Russian-Armenian fighter.

The 25-year-old started his professional MMA career in Russia, beating Shamil Olokhanov at MFP: Assault Nights Of Spassk 2015. The event took place in Spassk-Dalny, Russia.

Despite his strong links to Russia, Tsarukyan often displays both the Armenian and Russian flags. Most of the UFC star's Instagram posts used to be written in Russian, but recently, the 25-year-old has been writing his captions in English.

Tsarukyan recently stated on Instagram that "Meta platform is now shutting down in Russia, which means that neither Facebook nor Instagram will work (translated via Google Translate)." That might have played a role in the fighter switching the language he uses to caption his posts in.

