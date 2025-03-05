Armenian superstar Marat Grigorian emerges as an overwhelming fan-favorite over Japan's Kaito Ono heading into ONE 172

ONE Championship gave fans an opportunity to have their voices heard, and they made it count when asked to pick a winner between Armenian kickboxing great Marat Grigorian and Japanese sensation Kaito Ono.

Weeks away from their featherweight kickboxing matchup at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23, the promotion held a poll on their Instagram stories that asked fans to choose the winner.

ONE shared the results in an Instagram post, where a whopping 71 percent believe Grigorian will spoil the former Shoot Boxing and Rise champion's promotional debut in front of his compatriots at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

The overwhelming support for Grigorian is unsurprising as fans have wished for his return to the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship picture, which he has challenged for on two separate occasions. He also came close to winning the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship in April 2024 against longtime rival Superbon.

In December of that same year, the Hemmers Gym representative looked the best he has ever been after logging his fourth finish in ONE at the expense of Abdelali Zahidi to bounce back spectacularly from the Superbon defeat.

Marat Grigorian points out what makes Kaito Ono a strong opponent

Marat Grigorian owns a resume that many would be envious of. Despite his stature in the kickboxing world, he gave Kaito Ono his just dues and pointed out what makes him a cannot-miss fighter.

The 33-year-old said during the ONE 172 press conference:

"Kaito, he's a complete fighter. He has good calf kicks. He has good knees and makes combinations. But we will see it out on event day. It's a different level. This is also very interesting fight for Japanese fans. Will see on fight day."

ONE 172 will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

