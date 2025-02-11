Marat Grigorian holds ONE 172 opponent Kaito Ono in high regard: “He's a complete fighter”

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world title challenger Marat Grigorian of Armenia is set to continue his iconic career when he heads to the land of the rising sun next month to take on another tough opponent.

Grigorian will face Japan's Kaito Ono in a pivotal three-round featherweight kickboxing match that has heavy world title implications. The winner of the bout could be positioned as next in line for a shot at the gold.

Speaking at the recently concluded ONE 172 press conference, Grigorian had nothing but high praise for his upcoming adversary.

The 33-year-old veteran broke down Ono's skills ahead of their highly anticipated showdown.

The Hemmers Gym representative said:

"Kaito, he's a complete fighter. He has good calf kicks. He has good knees and makes combinations. But we will see it out on event day. It's a different level. This is also very interesting fight for Japanese fans. Will see on fight day."

Needless to say, Grigorian is in much need of another victory. He has split between wins and losses since 2021, and will be looking to put together his first winning streak in four years.

Marat Grigorian and Kaito Ono go to war at ONE 172 in Saitama

Armenian banger Marat Grigorian is gearing up to face Japanese star Kaito Ono in a three-round featherweight kickboxing match.

The two do battle at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will broadcast live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Sunday, March 23.

