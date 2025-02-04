ONE 172: Armenian icon Marat Grigorian takes on hometown bet Kaito Ono in featherweight kickboxing tiff at Saitama Super Arena

ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang is indeed turning out to be a striker's paradise following the addition of two more explosive strikers.

A three-round featherweight kickboxing showdown between multi-time ONE world title challenger Marat Grigorian and Japan's own Kaito Ono has been added to the loaded card at Saitama Super Arena in the promotion's return to Japan on March 23.

This high-level slugfest was first announced on ONE Championship's Instagram, which quickly garnered the intrigue of striking fans.

“Stars COLLIDE 🌟 Shoot boxing and kickboxing ace Kaito is welcomed to ONE by the legendary Marat Grigorian in a featherweight kickboxing firefight on March 23 at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang! Can the Japanese sensation make a statement debut at Saitama Super Arena?⁠”

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Marat Grigorian remains one of the biggest names in striking, thanks to the path of destruction he left in the home of martial arts.

The 33-year-old legend is still going strong, evidenced by his fearsome knockout of Abdelali Zahidi at ONE Friday Fights 92 last December.

Grigorian can make another run at the 155-pound kickboxing belt if he adds a Japanese sensation to his laundry list of victims.

Kaito, who will be making his ONE debut, is a former Shoot Boxing and Rise champion.

The 27-year-old sensation can certainly leapfrog to the top of the featherweight kickboxing totem pole if he pulls off the upset against a massive name like Grigorian.

More exciting world championship bouts added to ONE 172

ONE 172 is turning out to be one of the biggest martial arts spectacles of this new year.

Some of the brightest stars in the world's largest martial arts organization are set to compete, headlined by the long-awaited clash of titans between Takeru Segawa and Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Check out the other world title matches confirmed for ONE 172:

Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs Nabil Anane (bantamweight Muay Thai world title unification)

Tawanchai PK Saenchai vs Masaaki Noiri (interim featherweight kickboxing world title)

Jonathan Di Bella vs Sam-A Gaiyanghadao (interim strawweight kickboxing world title)

Head over to watch.onefc.com for more information about ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.