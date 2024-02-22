Arnold Allen has a five-word reaction to Brian Ortega explaining the "The Rebirth" of an eagle

Former title challenger Brian Ortega returns to the octagon this Saturday in Mexico City after a long layoff, attributing his comeback to a personal "rebirth" inspired by the eagle's molting process.

Ortega, facing Yair Rodríguez in the UFC Fight Night co-main event, detailed the challenging self-isolation he undertook to improve his life and fighting career. He likened this process to the eagle's painful transformation, where it sheds its beak, talons, and feathers to emerge stronger.

Ortega explained:

"The rebirth is a nature process that the eagle goes through, Some difficult changes I had to make in my life... to live the rest of my life the right way."

UFC featherweight Arnold Allen, while reacting to a post featuring Ortega's speech, said this while referencing his own name:

"Arnold means Eagle power FYI"

Arnold Allen's comment

Ortega's comeback fight this weekend holds significant weight, given his recent losses and the competitive featherweight division. He seeks to recapture the form that almost earned him the title against former champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Brian Ortega reflects on Alexander Volkanovski's loss at UFC 298

Following Alexander Volkanovski's surprise defeat to Ilia Topuria at UFC 298, former opponent Brian Ortega shared his thoughts on the fight and the featherweight landscape.

Speaking to Oscar Willis, Ortega acknowledged Topuria's impressive performance:

"It just got shuffled last week, bro (laughs)... Props to Ilia, right. He won, that was an impressive; very impressive devastating KO he got. For Volk, I'm trying to look at it just from both perspectives. Either Topuria's just gameplan was really good, staying calm, moving back, throwing power punches."

However, Ortega raised an eyebrow at Volkanovski's performance, saying:

"Then Volk, I don't know if it was; to me, it didn't seem like it was the same Volk, right. Then seeing him and being in front of him I'm like man, you're moving different but obviously you adjust for every opponent that he has. So who knows? But I am curious to see what's going to happen now in the featherweight division."

Check out Brian Ortega's comment below:

