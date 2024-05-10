Art Jimmerson UFC record: A look into the late fighter's performance in the promotion

The MMA community took a major loss on May 9 with the passing of UFC 1 competitor Art Jimmerson. Jimmerson, a former boxer, may not be remembered as one of the greatest fighters to ever step into the octagon, but he was a key contributor to the UFC becoming the brand it is today.

In an event that has now become legendary, the Ultimate Fighting Championship initially began as a tournament with one representative from each martial arts discipline, and the objective was to find the "best" fight style. Jimmerson was the only boxer to sign a contract to be a part of UFC 1, losing to Brazilian jiu-jitsu representative Royce Gracie in his one and only fight in the promotion.

Art Jimmerson would end his "MMA" career at just 0-1 but left a lasting impact on the sport. Not only would he become the first person to be submitted in the UFC, but he iconically wore just one boxing glove during his fight with Gracie, thus forever giving himself the moniker 'One Glove.'

In his explanation for the unique approach in UFC 1, Jimmerson clarified that he felt he needed one hand free to defend from takedowns and grappling exchanges but still wanted a glove on his left hand to maximize the effectiveness of his jab.

In his several public appearances since the end of his fighting career, Jimmerson notoriously continued to wear a boxing glove on his left hand.

Art Jimmerson professional boxing record

Art Jimmerson did not have a successful night at UFC 1 but was much more accomplished as a boxer despite never becoming a champion. Through 62 professional fights in the ring, Jimmerson ended his career with a 40-22 record.

At the time Jimmerson participated in UFC 1, his record was much better on paper at 29-5. Following his loss to Gracie, 'One Glove' would go just 4-13 in his traditional sport, including losing the last nine fights of his career.

Jimmerson would last compete in 2002, losing a second-round TKO to Rydell Booker. After his retirement, the St. Louis native would become a boxing coach and advocate for Christianity.