'Natural immunity is long lasting and free' - Artem Lobov questions why COVID survivors are being asked to take vaccines

Artem Lobov disagrees with the World Health Organization pushing the COVID-19 vaccine onto people who have successfully recovered from the virus.

In Lobov's recent Twitter post, he agreed with scientists, who suggested that natural immunity is superior to being inoculated. 'The Russian Hammer' cites an article written by the National Public Health Emergency Team:

"Why are we still pushing vaccines on those that recovered from covid?? science and even NPHET agree that natural immunity is long-lasting and gives you better protection than a vaccine and is free."

The article that 'The Russian Hammer' cites states that acquired immunity is "often robust and long-lasting". Nevertheless, many countries still require or implore their citizens to receive a vaccine in order to eradicate COVID-19.

The UFC has not suffered many setbacks in 2021 due to COVID-19

According to a post-fight interview with Dana White at UFC 264, 2021 was one of the best years in terms of profit for the UFC. It seems the virus is no longer going to stand in the way of Dana White's organization.

In 2021, the UFC finished with 8.5 million pay-per-view buys. Conor McGregor accounts for 38% of those purchases thanks to his two fights with Dustin Poirier during that year.

During April of that year, fans attended UFC 261 at full capacity. That was the first time the promotion had been allowed to pack an arena since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak.

It's the first event the UFC has held with a capacity crowd since before the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, with 15,000 fans. A look at the crowd at #UFC261 It's the first event the UFC has held with a capacity crowd since before the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, with 15,000 fans. A look at the crowd at #UFC261It's the first event the UFC has held with a capacity crowd since before the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, with 15,000 fans. https://t.co/pWmg1K6XCk

Dana White and the UFC now head into 2022 with terrific fights on the horizon, including Ciryl Gane vs. Francis Ngannou. Many regard this fight as one of the most important heavyweight fights in UFC history, as both fighters are at the peak of their game and are on spectacular win streaks.

