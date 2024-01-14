Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith: Full video highlights

A highly anticipated clash in the form of Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith took place on Jan. 13. The bout was a 12-round showdown for the unified light heavyweight championship and was held at the Videotron Centre in Quebec, Canada.

Coming into the fight, Beterbiev was on an incredible win streak and running through his competition. The 38-year-old had been a part of 19 professional boxing matches and emerged victorious in all of them. This run included wins over fighters like Anthony Yarde, Joe Smith Jr. and Marcus Browne. Another impressive thing to note is that all of the undefeated boxer's victories came via knockouts.

Smith, on the other hand, was riding a two-fight win streak and both of them had been finishes. 'Mundo' had a professional record of 29-1, and 21 of those wins were by knockout. Smith suffered his sole professional loss at the hands of boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez.

Both athletes appeared to be donning serious expressions backstage.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Smith also had a brief chat with Sky Sports Boxing backstage, where he spoke about his mindset heading into the fight.

"I feel good. I feel focused. I've done everything this week what's been asked of me and now just have to fight. That's the good bit... It's time to become a two-weight world champion."

Expand Tweet

The two athletes were also seen doing warm-up exercises ahead of the fight.

Expand Tweet

Beterbiev came out aggressive in the first round.

Expand Tweet

As the fight progressed, the 38-year-old put his jab to good use and landed several significant blows on 'Mundo'.

Expand Tweet

The Russia-born fighter landed another impressive flurry of punches in the fourth round of the fight.

Expand Tweet

Beterbiev scored multiple knockdowns in the seventh round, resulting in the fight being stopped and the 38-year-old being declared the winner.

Expand Tweet