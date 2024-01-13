Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith ring walk time: When are the boxers expected to set out for the final showdown?

The much-awaited clash between Artur Beterbiev and Callum Smith is set to take place tonight (Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024) at the Videotron Centre in Quebec, Canada.

Beterbiev is poised to put his unified (WBC, WBO, and IBF) world light heavyweight title on the line in a 12-round showdown against Smith.

The main card for the Beterbiev vs. Smith bout is scheduled to commence at 7:00 PM ET or 4:00 PM PT, while UK viewers can catch the live broadcast starting at 12:00 AM GMT. The main event walkouts are anticipated at 11:00 PM ET or 2:00 PM PT in the US and 4:00 AM GMT in the UK.

The Russian-Canadian is regarded as one of the most dangerous knockout artists in today's boxing setting. Beterbiev is coming off an eighth-round knockout victory over Anthony Yarde in January 2023. He holds a perfect 19-0 record, with each win coming by knockout.

On the other hand, Smith encountered his first career defeat at the hands of Canelo Alvarez in 2020. However, he has rebounded impressively, securing back-to-back knockouts against Lenin Castillo and Mathieu Bauderlique. 'Mundo' holds a professional record of 29-1, including 21 victories by knockout.

Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith: A closer look at the stacked fight card

In addition to the main event featuring Artur Beterbiev and Callum Smith, the card showcases three thrilling championship clashes, including Christian Mbilli defending his WBC Continental Americas title against Rohan Murdock.

Furthermore, Jason Moloney is set to challenge Saul Sanchez for the WBO world bantamweight belt, while Imam Khataev aims for his first professional career title against Rodolfo Gomez Jr.

Check out the complete lineup of fights below:

Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith: (light heavyweight title bout)

Christian Mbilli vs. Rohan Murdock: (super middleweight title bout)

Jason Moloney vs. Saul Sanchez: (bantamweight title)

Inam Khataev vs. Rodolfo Gomez Jr.: (light heavyweight bout)

Christopher Guerrero vs. Sergio Garcia Herrera: (welterweight bout)

Mehmet Unal vs. Dragan Lepei: (super lightweight bout)

Leila Beaudoin vs. Elizabeth Chavez Espinoza: (super featherweight bout)

Moreno Fendero vs. Victor Hugo Flores: (super welterweight bout)