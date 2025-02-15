Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 purses: How much are the boxers making? Estimated and previous payouts compared

The Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol rematch would be contested for the undisputed light heavyweight title, which is currently held by Beterbiev. Both fighters reportedly raked in career-high paydays for their first encounter and are expected to take home lucrative payouts for their second encounter too.

The first fight between them transpired in October 2024. The Russian-Canadian Beterbiev entered the fight as the WBC, WBO, and IBF light heavyweight champion. Russia's Bivol came into the matchup as the WBA (Super) and IBO light heavyweight champion. The fight also had the vacant Ring Magazine light heavyweight belt at stake.

Since the big four (WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF) belts were on the line, it was an undisputed title match. Beterbiev ended up defeating Bivol via majority decision in a closely contested contest and was crowned as the undisputed light heavyweight champion. As reported by Marca and Boxing Kingdom, Beterbiev and Bivol were expected to secure $10 million each for their first encounter.

Their fight headlined a Riyadh Season card. The consensus was that the mammoth estimated/reported paydays for Beterbiev and Bivol were indicative of the world-renowned Riyadh Season sports-cum-entertainment venture's association with the match and the fight card overall.

Additionally, the two pugilists had reportedly secured $1 million-plus payouts prior to that as well. Per Sporting News, Beterbiev bagged a $1.3 million payout for his TKO win against Callum Smith in early 2024, and Bivol bagged a $5 million payday for outpointing boxing megastar Canelo Alvarez in 2022.

The Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol rematch too would headline a Riyadh Season card. The upcoming card, titled 'The Last Crescendo,' will transpire on Feb. 22, 2025. Considering their previous payouts, the consensus is that their rematch could likely fetch the two fearsome fighters' payouts in a similar range as their first encounter.

Watch Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 1 below:

Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 payouts

One ought to note that the estimated/reported payouts haven't been officially confirmed. Furthermore, a boxer's overall pay from a fight is higher than the base/guaranteed purse, owing to bonuses, perks, etc.

Moreover, in 2024, Marca reported that per All Famous Birthdays, Artur Beterbiev boasted a net worth of $6 million. Beterbiev reportedly bagged $1.5 million for his knockout victory against Joe Smith Jr. in 2022. He supposedly bagged $1.6 million for his stoppage win over Callum Smith; albeit some reports noted that it was $1.3 million.

On the other hand, another report shed light on Dmitry Bivol's net worth and average pay. Bivol's net worth was deemed to be around $10 million. His base pay per fight was listed to be approximately $1.9 million.

It's noteworthy that Bivol's star power was considerably boosted in the aftermath of his one-sided points victory over Canelo Alvarez in 2022. Many believe that it was a turning point in his career, particularly in regard to securing high payouts. Notably, Bivol secured a $1.9 million payout for his points win over Lyndon Arthur back in December 2023.

Watch the Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 promo below:

