"As high as it gets" - Conor McGregor considers himself "lucky" to be cast in Roadhouse remake

Former UFC double-champion Conor McGregor has played a pivotal role in his first feature film alongside Academy Award nominee, Jake Gyllenhaal.

Road House, a remake of its 1989 namesake, is set to release on March 21 on Amazon's Prime Video. The movie is directed by American director Doug Liman and will be produced by Joel Silver, who also produced the original movie.

McGregor spoke to Adam Catterall from talkSPORT MMA about his participation in the movie and expressed how lucky he was for landing the role in a high-profile production alongside a Hollywood superstar. He said:

"It is pretty crazy. I certainly am a lucky Irish motherf****r or a lucky Irish son of a b***h because I landed on my feet here with this. This is as high as it gets in the Hollywood game, you know. I've got co-star Jake Gyllenhaal, I've got director Doug Liman, you know, phenomenal movies. I've got producer Joel Silver, it's a mega production. And I landed on my feet, I'm a lucky man, lucky man."

He also stated that he had previously turned down an opportunity to get into acting.

"I don't think I have at all [been flirting with stepping into movies], in fact I've been dodging them like the left and right. I wasn't trying to do this. It just presented itself and you know with the injury and everything just aligned for it And then when I read the story or understood what the movie was going to be, that they wished for me to be in, who was in it, who was a part of it, then it all fell into place. But I was turning this game down before I done this one. Many a time."

Check out Conor McGregor's full comments below (0:50):

Nate Diaz weighs in on rival Conor McGregor's inactivity, extends St. Patrick's Day solidarity

Former UFC veteran Nate Diaz recently took to X to share his opinion on Conor McGregor's situation.

McGregor's inactivity since 2021 has been due to a variety of reasons but 'The Notorious' has claimed that a potential fight date has been pushed back against his wishes. Diaz took to X and said that he also faced a similar situation prior to his exit from the UFC.

He wrote:

"This was me for years before Conor even got here they want u to die before u get out these contracts it's up to u to make something pop no one gonna help you but you Free Conor it's at pattys day in this bitch [Shamrock emoji]"

Check out Nate Diaz's post addressing Conor McGregor's situation below on X:

