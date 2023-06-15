"As if I'm going to say no $1,000 for a pair of my dirty socks" - When Ebanie Bridges recounted how she kickstarted her OnlyF*ns career

Australian professional boxer Ebanie Bridges is one of the most well-known female pugilists in the sport and has held the IBF women's bantamweight title since 2022. However, the 'Blonde Bomber' has also found immense success outside the ring as an OnlyFans content creator.

Thanks to its lucrative money-making model, the adult subscription-based content-sharing service has become massively popular among many combat sports athletes. Fighters can earn extra income by sharing exclusive content that doesn't necessarily have to be X-rated.

During her stint on the popular reality show SAS Australia in 2022, Ebanie Bridges revealed how she started her side hustle for extra cash. Claiming that her fans offered good money for her used socks, Bridges said:

"My socks are like $1,000. I sell my dirty training socks for $1,000. I sell them to people in the UK all the time, $1,000 - £500... It was so easy... All these foot fetish people f**king inbox me, "How do I get a pair of your socks?", "I want a picture of your feet." And I was like, "F**k, yeah! £500!"

She continued:

"As if I'm going to say no $1,000 for a pair of my dirty socks. Please, give me your money and take the socks. Like, hashtag easy money." (h/t dailymail.co.uk)

Ebanie Bridges gives an update on her return

Ebanie Bridges has returned to the gym and is ready to make a comeback to the boxing ring. The 'Blonde Bomber' has been out of action since her knockout win against Shannon O'Connell last December. While she successfully defended her IBF title, the fight also caused her to take off time due to a hand injury.

In a recent interview with iFL TV, the Australian opened up about her potential return. Bridges revealed that she's currently in talks with Eddie Hearn and that a comeback is being plotted for the summer. She stated:

"We're looking like, July or August. I think I need to defend by September, so yeah... I really like the Avril Mathie fight. I think that would sell a lot... If I were to fight her, I'd like to fight her in America. She's based there, we're based here... Obviously Vegas and New York, I know I've got fans all around America." [1:50 onwards]

Watch the full interview below:

Interestingly, Ebanie Bridges also recently announced that she has a new boxing coach and will make a Rotherham-based gym her new home.

She revealed that she would be training under coach David Coldwell at the Coldwell Boxing gym in South Yorkshire. Coldwell has also previously trained boxers like Tony Bellew and Derek Chisora.

