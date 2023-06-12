"This kid has got some mega b*lls" - OnlyF*ns boxer Ebanie Bridges impressed with rookie Brandon Scott for flirting with her

OnlyF*ns star and IBF female bantamweight champion Ebanie Bridges has asked her fans on Twitter for advice after being courted by rookie Brandon Scott.

Scott, a freshly signed fighter for Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing, opted to try out his new found status by flirting with the 'Blonde Bomber' on Instagram. The 19-year-old stated that he's open to the challenge of 'earning' a date with Bridges because he's already impressed Eddie Hearn with his performances.

Ebanie Bridges found the comedic side in the situation and praised Brandon Scott for having the 'balls' despite only being signed by Matchroom Boxing just days prior. The 36-year-old took to Twitter to share screens of Scott's flirting and asked her fans whether or not she should accept a date with him.

Bridges tweeted:

"This kid @Brandonboxing8 has got some mega balls. Get's signed by @matchroomboxing on Saturday and is already shooting his shot at the Blonde Bomber. #Respect. What do y'all think? Please go and treat yourself to his IG vids hahah (BrandonScott)"

In the post, Ebanie Bridges also included screenshots of Brandon Scott's flirting on Instagram. The rookie wrote to her several times:

"Now I'm fantasising about lying in bed with you saying the exact same thing."

"Don't give me a challenge, I've shown Eddie [Hearn] what I'm capable of. You want to be my Bond girl? My Blonde...James Blonde."

Check out 'Blonde Bomber's post here:

When Ebanie Bridges jokingly called out Tyson Fury

Earlier this year, Tyson Fury visited Australia and sat ringside for a Fight Night boxing event. The media coverage then focused on 'The Gyspy King's suprise appearance at the show rather than those that were competing.

After seeing how fans of the British heavyweight and the media reacted, Ebanie Bridges, who is Australian herself, took to to Twitter to voice her issue.

The 36-year-old didn't appreciate that the boxing promotion or the media focused on Fury instead of the fighters. The 'Blonde Bomber' also took a shot at Tyson Fury's never ending call outs of multiple boxers. She tweeted:

"So Tyson fury goes to Aus for a fight night and the promotion give him more attention than the fighters fighting.. and now all of a sudden both Demsey McKean and Jai opetai think they gonna fight him. I just can’t deal… I wonder who else he has told he gonna fight… he is in ALOT of talks With ALOT of boxers thinking they almost signing deals…. everyone around the world thinks they getting a shot…"

Ebanie Bridges then responded to her own post by jokingly calling for a contract against the boxing heavyweight champ.

"He should fight me next. Send me a contract!

