“As long as my hand is raised” - Jeremy Pacatiw bracing for a quick night or grueling war versus Ibragim Dauev

Fifth-ranked ONE Championship bantamweight MMA contender and former Team Lakay athlete 'The Juggernaut' Jeremy Pacatiw of the Philippines is looking for the quickest finish possible when he takes on dangerous Dagestani standout Ibragim Dauev this weekend.

However, the Baguio City native says he won't force the issue, and will take the victory whichever way it comes.

Speaking to YouTube channel, The MMA Superfan, in a recent interview, Pacatiw talked about his goal against Dauev and how he plans to win.

'The Juggernaut' stated:

"For me, I really want to end it as soon as possible. But if I won’t be able to get that finish early, three rounds is ok for me. The important thing is that I get the win. That’s always my goal. No matter what the method is, as long as my hand is raised at the end of the fight, that’s what matters."

Pacatiw and Dauev are set to do battle in a three-round bantamweight MMA clash.

The two square off at ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime this Friday, February 7, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Jeremy Pacatiw not taking Ibragim Dauev for granted ahead of ONE Fight Night 28: "I do believe Dauev is a different breed"

'The Juggernaut' Jeremy Pacatiw says he cannot afford to underestimate upcoming Russian foe Ibragim Dauev when the two meet at ONE Fight Night 28 this weekend in Bangkok.

He told The MMA Superfan:

"I do believe Dauev is a different breed, so I’m so excited to show my skills and the results of my training."

