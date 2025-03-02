"AS PRESIDENT I STOP THIS" - Conor McGregor strongly condemns minister Simon Harris' decision on Ireland's participation in peacekeeping missions

In a recent social media post, UFC star Conor McGregor criticized Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Simon Harris' decision regarding Ireland’s participation in a peacekeeping mission.

Harris and authorities are planning to remove the requirement for UN Security Council authorization on Irish peacekeeping missions and are set to bring draft legislation to the Cabinet on the coming Tuesday. Several Irish people are criticizing the decision, fearing it compromises Ireland’s long-standing policy of military neutrality.

McGregor, who doesn't shy away from expressing his political stances and has even expressed a desire to become President of Ireland in the future, took to X and slammed Harris for allegedly pushing Irish soldiers into war with his decision. He also criticized him for highlighting the issue of homeless children in Ireland while spending huge amounts on defense.

“Harris, who couldn’t do one full pull up, nor ever in his life spent a fiver of his own money, is pushing our Irish soldiers into the battlefields of foreign wars. 4,603 homeless children currently in Ireland as he pushes to increase military spending on fighter jets for the sole purpose of donating them to overseas wars. As President, I stop this.”

Check out Conor McGregor’s X post below:

Conor McGregor criticizes Ireland's government for ignoring domestic issues

Conor McGregor expressed his disappointment with the Irish government yet again last month. He slammed them for focusing too much on foreign affairs while ignoring domestic issues that need more attention at present.

The Irish superstar took to X to lash out at politicians, writing:

"As Ireland falls apart across every metric, our politicians speak only ever on foreign affairs. They act on nothing however, not a thing. But speak only on foreign affairs. What is with that? Attempt to look busy? Seeking this illusion of moral high ground despite its glaringly obvious hypocrisy? They do sweet f@@k all for Ireland. Stuanchly one side over the other on a multitude of oversea issues despite it being incredibly hypocritical in many cases. Baffling/embarrassing. Ireland has no one in office witht the needs of our people at heart. We long since deserve better."

Check out Conor McGregor's tweet below:

