“As tall as a telephone pole” - Buakaw says Nabil Anane’s freakish height and length are a problem for everyone

Interim ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane has been turning heads with his recent wins, and Muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek is one of the people looking.

The 20-year-old Anane has already beaten the likes of veteran fighters Nico Carrillo and Superlek Kiatmoo9 in back-to-back fights, and it's not hard to see why people are paying attention. At 6-foot-4, he's extremely tall, for the division, and he knows how to use every inch of his height to his advantage.

Even someone like Buakaw, who's seen just about every type of opponent over the years, couldn't help but comment in his recent video:

"I've never seen anyone this tall and lanky in the ring before," he said. "He's almost as tall as a telephone pole and he's strong, too."

Watch Buakaw's full Anane-Superlek recap below:

“Don’t see anyone taking him down” - Muay Thai icon Buakaw says Nabil Anane’s current form is near unbeatable

Buakaw didn't stop at complimenting Nabil Anane's size - he also made it clear that at the form the Thai-Algerian is in, it's going to take something special to beat him.

"To be honest, I don't see anyone taking him down. Maybe, someone strong, someone smart enough that can actually break through his defense."

Anane's win over Nico Carrillo came by first-round knockout. His win over Superlek was a clean, unanimous decision victory. With Nabil Anane's height and reach, you're always in the strike zone - getting close enough to land clean shots is a challenge in itself.

Superlek managed it once, during Anane's debut fight, when he was still young and inexperienced. But six unbroken victories later, all either via knockout or unanimous decision, Anane exacted his revenge on his first promotional opponent.

With how things are looking, it seems Nabil Anane isn't just becoming a problem in ONE's bantamweight Muay Thai division - he's quickly becoming the problem.

