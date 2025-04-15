“Don’t see anyone taking him down” - Muay Thai icon Buakaw says Nabil Anane’s current form is near unbeatable

Nabil Anane has made many believers in the world of Muay Thai, including the legendary Buakaw.

The towering phenom is coming off a dominant unanimous decision win over Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 172 in March at the historic Saitama Super Arena, a match the Thai icon watched closely.

Taking to his YouTube channel, Buakaw broke down Anane's stunning victory over the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion in ONE Championship's return to Japan.

Buakaw, who's often called one of the greatest Muay Thai fighters of all time, said he doesn't see anyone capable of beating the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

"To be honest, I don't see anyone taking him down. Maybe, someone strong, someone smart enough that can actually break through his defense."

Nabil Anane is easily one of ONE Chamionship's fastest-rising stars, and the Thai-Algerian phenom has looked unstoppable since suffering an ill-fated debut loss to Superlek in 2023.

Superlek, who still holds the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title, beat Anane via first-round knockout in June of that year.

Since that defeat, Anane racked up seven straight wins against Nakrob Fairtex, Muangthai PK Saenchai, Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai, Felipe Lobo, Soe Lin Oo, Nico Carrillo, and Superlek.

Riding a massive wave of momentum, Anane brought the fight to Superlek in their Saitama rematch and never let up the gas pedal for the entire nine-minute duel.

Anane was sniping from distance during their matchup and clocked Superlek with a glancing roundhouse kick to score a stunning knockdown late in the first round.

The Thai-Algerian phenom continued his unrelenting offense and secured the dominant unanimous decision to chalk his revenge over Superlek.

Liam Harrison revels at Nabil Anane's insane mix of power and height

Buakaw isn't the only icon who raved about Nabil Anane.

British legend Liam Harrison also marveled at Anane's display of power and size against Superlek at ONE 172.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Harrison said Anane is an absolute force with how he uses his insane 6-foot-4 frame to generate massive power from a distance:

"A guy with his frame shouldn’t really be able to hit that hard. It’s crazy. He’s a freak of nature, like you say. And you know what as well, he seems like a really nice, down-to-earth kid. He clearly puts in the work. So yeah, I think he will reign for a while."

