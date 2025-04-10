“I want this rematch at all costs” - Superlek vows to be in his best form in inevitable trilogy with Nabil Anane

Former bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 took his loss to Nabil Anane personally.

After all, 'The Kicking Machine' admitted he failed to live up to his usual standards of greatness and let a lot of his fans down.

What was supposed to be a world title unification bout for the 145-pound Muay Thai crown was downgraded into a three-round battle after Superlek lost his title on the scales at ONE 172 last month.

Things went from bad to worse for the Thai megastar, who was utterly dominated by the interim bantamweight kingpin across three rounds. It was a breakthrough performance for Anane, who avenged his previous loss to the pound-for-pound great.

Superlek, on the other hand, suffered arguably the worst defeat of his distinguished career.

Breaking his silence in a Yokkao vlog post on YouTube, the reigning flyweight kickboxing world champion vowed to return to his best form and beat Anane in their inevitable trilogy match.

"I found Nabil improved compared to before. He’s more physically developed, more resilient, and his striking is more diverse than it was before. That’s why I want to face him again. I want this rematch at all costs."

Watch Superlek's full interview:

Superlek admits his head wasn't in the right place in Nabil Anane rematch

After a grueling battle to make weight and hydration, which he ultimately lost, Superlek was down in the dumps after getting stripped of his world title.

Admittedly, his morale was gone, and his mind was in no condition to compete against a beast like Nabil Anane.

Still, 'The Kicking Machine' soldiered on, but he knew he had no chance against the 20-year-old phenom in that state. Superlek revealed in the same vlog post from Yokkao:

"As for the physical side, I could’ve fought well. Not much pain when kicking. The real issue was my mental state. Failing the weight and hydration test really brought me down."

