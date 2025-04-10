  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “I want this rematch at all costs” - Superlek vows to be in his best form in inevitable trilogy with Nabil Anane

“I want this rematch at all costs” - Superlek vows to be in his best form in inevitable trilogy with Nabil Anane

By Ted Razon
Modified Apr 10, 2025 08:36 GMT
Superlek (L) and Nabil Anane (R) | Photo credit: ONE Championship
Superlek (L) and Nabil Anane (R) | Photo credit: ONE Championship

Former bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 took his loss to Nabil Anane personally.

Ad

After all, 'The Kicking Machine' admitted he failed to live up to his usual standards of greatness and let a lot of his fans down.

What was supposed to be a world title unification bout for the 145-pound Muay Thai crown was downgraded into a three-round battle after Superlek lost his title on the scales at ONE 172 last month.

Things went from bad to worse for the Thai megastar, who was utterly dominated by the interim bantamweight kingpin across three rounds. It was a breakthrough performance for Anane, who avenged his previous loss to the pound-for-pound great.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Superlek, on the other hand, suffered arguably the worst defeat of his distinguished career.

Breaking his silence in a Yokkao vlog post on YouTube, the reigning flyweight kickboxing world champion vowed to return to his best form and beat Anane in their inevitable trilogy match.

"I found Nabil improved compared to before. He’s more physically developed, more resilient, and his striking is more diverse than it was before. That’s why I want to face him again. I want this rematch at all costs."
Ad

Watch Superlek's full interview:

youtube-cover
Ad

Superlek admits his head wasn't in the right place in Nabil Anane rematch

After a grueling battle to make weight and hydration, which he ultimately lost, Superlek was down in the dumps after getting stripped of his world title.

Admittedly, his morale was gone, and his mind was in no condition to compete against a beast like Nabil Anane.

Ad
Ad

Still, 'The Kicking Machine' soldiered on, but he knew he had no chance against the 20-year-old phenom in that state. Superlek revealed in the same vlog post from Yokkao:

"As for the physical side, I could’ve fought well. Not much pain when kicking. The real issue was my mental state. Failing the weight and hydration test really brought me down."
About the author
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी