"Just a few scratches" - Superlek resurfaces after Nabil Anane loss with nothing more than just lost pride

Over two weeks after losing his bantamweight Muay Thai match to Nabil Anane at ONE 172 on March 23 inside the legendary halls of the Saitama Super Arena in Japan, Superlek Kiatmoo9 appeared on Yokkao's YouTube channel for an interview.

There, the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion shared the damage that he sustained during that bout against the Thai-Algerian sensation. He stated:

"I didn't feel any serious damage during the fight, just a few scratches, nothing more."

Watch Superlek's interview here:

More than the physical damage that he suffered, 'The Kicking Machine' feels like the emotional damage to him hurt him more because it snapped his incredible 11-fight losing streak, which dated back to August 2022.

Furthermore, he lost his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title on the scales after missing weight and failing his hydration test. This setback also marked the revenge victory of Anane against him after previously beating him via first-round knockout in their first meeting in June 2023.

Superlek reveals that he wasn't 100 percent when he fought Nabil Anane at ONE 172

During the same interview with Yokkao, the Kiatmoo9 Gym representative claimed that he wasn't 100 percent when he fought Anane in their rematch at ONE 172, and he was not at his full potential.

Superlek even said that he was just half the fighter he was during the match, which was a far cry from his past four previous performances that made him victorious against the likes of Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Takeru Segawa, Kongthoranee Sor Sommai, and Jonathan Haggerty. He said:

"I went into this fight not at my full potential. Unfortunately, I wasn't 100 percent either physically or mentally. If I had to give a number, I'd say I stepped into the ring at about 50 percent."

Fans can rewatch the replay at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang via watch.onefc.com.

