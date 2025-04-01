“I think he definitely could” - Liam Harrison is confident Superlek could rediscover magic in flyweight class

Liam Harrison believes Superlek Kiatmoo9 would be in his best form if he returns to his original weight class in ONE Championship.

Superlek went through a tough time earlier this month when he lost the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title after missing weight ahead of his ONE 172 matchup against Nabil Anane.

His misery didn't end on the scales, though, as he lost to the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion in ONE Championship's return to Japan.

In an interview with Nick Atkin, Harrison said Superlek would be at his best at flyweight and defend the division's kickboxing throne against all comers.

Liam Harrison said:

"He can definitely do it if he trained properly and he had a nutritionist on board just keeping tabs on him. He did it against Takeru. That was only a year and a half ago or something. He did it easily then. So yeah, I think he definitely could."

Superlek, who also holds the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship, is arguably the best pound-for-pound striker on the planet and was on an 11-fight winning streak ahead of ONE 172.

While 11 straight wins is already an impressive mark, Superlek also chalked up victories over Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Takeru Segawa, and Jonathan Haggerty.

His knockout victory over Haggerty in September 2024 also earned him the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title, a piece of ONE Championship gold he lost in the most anticlimactic of ways.

After losing his Muay Thai strap on the scales, Superlek then suffered a unanimous decision loss to Anane at Saitama Super Arena.

Nevertheless, Harrison is confident that Superlek will be at his best if he returns to flyweight and re-establishes his dominance in the 135-pound class.

Liam Harrison doesn't see anyone beating Nabil Anane

The display Nabil Anane put on at ONE 172 against Superlek Kiatmoo9 might just be the young phenom's magnum opus in ONE Championship.

Anane, who stands at 6-foot-4, was near-flawless in his Japanese showdown against Superlek at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

In the same interview with Nick Atkin, Liam Harrison said he doesn't see anyone beating Anane following that dominant unanimous win over Superlek:

"I'm not sure anyone in that division is going to be able to beat him. He’s just going to be an absolute nightmare for anyone."

Watch Harrison's entire interview below:

