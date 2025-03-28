"Come on, bro!" - Superlek goes through his emotions watching Tawanchai fall to Masaaki Noiri at ONE 172

Superlek Kiatmoo9 experienced a whirlwind of emotions as he cheered for Tawanchai PK Saenchai in his ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship bout against Masaaki Noiri at ONE 172 last Sunday, March 23.

Ad

Watching from the dugout of Japan's iconic Saitama Super Arena, Superlek was on edge as the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion pursued becoming the latest two-sport king under the promotion's banner.

Watch the clip posted by ONE Championship:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

However, Noiri came to spoil the party, dictating the tempo right off the bat with his explosive overhand right.

As Tawanchai tried his best fend off the Japanese striker with his counter-offense in the first two rounds, disaster struck when Noiri's left hook sent the Thai rising star crashing to the mat in the third frame.

Superlek was caught on camera, urging his Thai compatriot to do what was necessary to survive when Tawanchai managed to get back to his feet and beat the count:

Ad

"Don't rush! Stand up! Hold on! Don't engage! Stand up! Just hug, hold on to him. Tawanchai, hold on to him. Come on, bro! Just hug him."

Unfortunately for Superlek, Tawanchai faced an onslaught of harrowing blows from Noiri, eventually conceding a technical knockout to the hometown favorite.

Superlek, Tawanchai remain as ONE world champions

Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Tawanchai PK Saenchai may have stumbled at ONE 172 last weekend, but they're still holding onto 26 pounds of gold.

Ad

Superlek remains the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion despite enduring a rough night in his rematch against interim bantamweight Muay Thai world titleholder Nabil Anane.

"The Kicking Machine" was forced to relinquish the bantamweight Muay Thai crown after failing his hydration test during the official weigh-ins. As a result, the unification showdown with Anane was downgraded to a three-round, non-title affair.

Still, Superlek couldn't catch a break as he fell to Anane by unanimous decision, struggling to find an answer to his opponent's overwhelming offense.

Meanwhile, Tawanchai is still the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion and will likely return to his forte in his next outing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.