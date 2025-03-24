"Noiri has always been that guy" - Fans hail Masaaki Noiri's stunning TKO of Tawanchai for interim kickboxing gold at ONE 172

Despite the seemingly insurmountable odds, Masaaki Noiri managed to put forth a stunning performance this weekend, leading him to capture the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship.

This happened in the co-main event of ONE 172 last Sunday, March 23, where the Japanese sensation pulled off an upset victory at the expense of reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai before a partisan crowd at the legendary Saitama Super Arena.

Noiri came out aggressive in the opening frame, pushing the pace early. However, Tawanchai held his ground, unleashing crisp, powerful combinations at the center of the ring.

As the fight progressed into the second round, the Thai megastar dialed up the pressure, but Noiri began to find success with his overhand right.

The defining moment came in the third round when Noiri timed Tawanchai's advances perfectly, landing a solid left hook that sent the PK Saenchai representative crashing to the canvas.

Though Tawanchai managed to beat the count, Noiri wasted no time capitalizing on his opponent's dazed state, overwhelming him with a blistering barrage of strikes that forced the referee to step in and wave off the bout.

This victory was undoubtedly sweet for Noiri. It not only earned him a gold-plated belt but also marked a redemption story, as he overcame back-to-back losses to begin his stint in the promotion before rebounding with two straight wins — capped off by his sensational stoppage of Tawanchai.

As Noiri's celebration made it to Instagram, fans applauded his effort and perseverance that brought him to this triumphant moment:

What's next for Masaaki Noiri?

With the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title in his grasp, Masaaki Noiri has punched his ticket to a world title unification bout against reigning king Superbon.

According to ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, this highly anticipated matchup between Superbon and Noiri is the top priority following ONE 172's dramatic conclusion.

