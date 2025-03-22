Masaaki Noiri says he's coming into his own in ONE Championship: "I'm finally understanding how to fight here"

Masaaki Noiri is delighted to find his stride just in time for the biggest bout under the ONE Championship banner.

The Japanese striker is penciled to duke it out with reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the divisional interim kickboxing crown in the co-main event of ONE 172, emanating live from the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23.

Noiri arrived in the world's largest martial arts organization with significant hype, backed by his stellar reputation in the sport of kickboxing.

However, his first two promotional outings didn't go as planned, as he suffered back-to-back losses at the hands of Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong and Liu Mengyang.

Despite these disappointing setbacks, Noiri remained undeterred in his pursuit of redemption. This past January, the 31-year-old demonstrated why he's considered one of the most dangerous kickboxers on the planet today.

There, Noiri ruthlessly dismantled Shakir Al-Tekreeti with painful leg kicks to author his first victory in ONE.

That breakthrough win has paved the way for his highly anticipated clash against Tawanchai this weekend. Now finding his rhythm in ONE, Noiri is eager to prove that he belongs among the elite.

He said this in an interview with ONE:

"I really appreciate that ONE has given me opportunities to fight, and I feel like I'm finally understanding how to fight here, including the judging criteria."

Masaaki Noiri promises to be in peak condition against Tawanchai

Masaaki Noiri is well aware of the challenge that awaits him at ONE 172, where he will share the ring with Tawanchai PK Saenchai — a seasoned competitor with over 160 matches and a world title in a different striking discipline.

But in an Instagram post earlier this week, Noiri reassured his supporters that he'd be in peak form for the five-round duel:

"I look forward being in top condition and fighting on the day of the match."

ONE 172 will air live worldwide via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

