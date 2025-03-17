Japanese star Masaaki Noiri says he’ll be “in top condition” to upset Tawanchai in interim title clash at ONE 172

Fight week for the highly anticipated ONE 172 is officially underway, kicking off a press conference that set the stage for an electrifying event. Among the standout names was Masaaki Noiri, who couldn't hide his excitement ahead of his assignment on the card.

Ad

The Japanese striker is set to collide with reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the interim kickboxing gold at 155 pounds. The thrilling matchup will unfold live at the historic Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23.

There, Noiri took the opportunity to face the media's questions while also coming face-to-face with his opponent for the first time.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Building anticipation for the showdown this weekend, Noiri and Tawanchai locked eyes in a tense staredown, giving everyone in attendance a glimpse of what could transpire.

Right after the press conference, Noiri took to Instagram to reassure his followers that he will be in peak condition when he steps inside the ring with Tawanchai:

He originally wrote in his native tongue:

"Press conference and face-off. Thank you for coming to Japan safely. I look forward to being in top condition and fighting on the day of the match."

Ad

Masaaki Noiri enters ONE 172 as underdog

A recent poll conducted by ONE Championship revealed that 73 percent of fans back Tawanchai PK Saenchai to defeat Masaaki Noiri and write his name in the record books as the latest two-sport world champion under the promotion's banner.

Despite being labeled an underdog, Noiri is a striker who commands respect. In his most recent appearance at ONE 170 this past January, he systematically dismantled Shakir Al-Tekreeti, authouring a second-round stoppage and earning his first victory in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Now, Noiri looks to overcome the seemingly insurmountable odds at ONE 172, which airs live worldwide via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.