Tawanchai emerges as fan-favorite against Masaaki Noiri ahead of interim featherweight kickboxing world title tiff at ONE 172

ONE Championship fans have made their voices heard about the impending ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship bout between ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Japanese hero Masaaki Noiri at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23.

Ad

In an Instagram post by the world's largest martial arts promotion, they shared the results of the pick'em poll they held on their Instagram stories, where 73 percent of fans voted for Tawanchai to leave the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, with interim gold.

Check out the post below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Fans have every reason to believe that the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym affiliate will emerge victorious over Noiri, mainly because of his most recent showing — a second-round TKO of ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon to successfully defend the 155-pound Muay Thai crown at ONE 170 this past January.

Additionally, the victory silenced many doubters who have unfairly criticized him since his majority decision wins against Jo Nattawut in June 2024 and Superbon in December 2023.

Ad

However, Tawanchai can ill afford to take Noiri lightly after the Team Vasileus product notched his first win under the ONE banner, also at ONE 170, by knocking out Shakir Al-Tekreeti.

Tawanchai promises non-stop action in Masaaki Noiri encounter

Tawanchai and Masaaki Noiri are a match made in heaven because of their striking styles, and the former expects Noiri to swing for the fences at ONE 172 just like he will.

Ad

The 25-year-old said during the recently held ONE 172 press conference:

"Hello everyone, I'm happy that I have a chance to fight in Japan. And I have to fight against kickboxing champion. This fight going to be exciting. Stay tuned, everyone."

Tickets for ONE 172 are available via EPlus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.