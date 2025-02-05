Tawanchai guarantees non-stop entertainment in title bout against Masaaki Noiri at ONE 172: “This fight going to be exciting”

Undisputed featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai will get a well-deserved shot at two-sport supremacy in the promotion's blockbuster ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang event on March 23.

The Thai striking maestro will duke it out with hometown bet Masaaki Noiri for the interim featherweight kickboxing strap inside the historic halls of Japan's Saitama Super Arena.

Tawanchai, who's coming off a statement-making knockout of Superbon at ONE 170 last month, is eager to carry that momentum on his way to a second world title.

The 25-year-old savant always aims to please fans with his mesmerizingly destructive style. Knowing that Noiri also employs a fan-friendly approach, Tawanchai expects a highly competitive scrap against the Japanese star:

"Hello everyone, I'm happy that I have a chance to fight in Japan. And I have to fight against kickboxing champion. This fight going to be exciting. Stay tuned, everyone," Tawanchai said during the ONE 172 press conference."

Meanwhile, Noiri will enter this matchup with the utmost confidence after securing his first win in the home of martial arts. The 31-year-old put on a merciless beatdown of Shakir Al-Tekreeti's lower half at ONE 170, winning the match via TKO due to savage leg kicks.

Tawanchai, however, is a completely different animal. Noiri must bring his A-Game to secure an upset win over arguably the best 155-pound striker on the planet.

Masaaki Noiri compliments Tawanchai's well-rounded abilities

Masaaki Noiri knows that Tawanchai PK Saenchai has no holes in his striking arsenal.

The featherweight Muay Thai overlord's skillset is as versatile as they come, which allowed him to seamlessly transition to kickboxing.

In his own interview during the ONE 172 press conference, the Nagoya native offered his honest thoughts about his opponent's threatening aura:

"He's an incredibly strong fighter who can do everything - both punches and kicks. He's truly one of the best."

Head over to watch.onefc.com for more information about ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

