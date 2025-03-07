WATCH: Tawanchai PK Saenchai, Masaaki Noiri’s nasty leg-breaking knockouts ahead of interim world title duel at ONE 172

Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Masaaki Noiri are set to collide at ONE 172 on March 23, but beyond their impending showdown, the two share a strikingly similar history — both have claimed victories that left their opponents in agony.

For Tawanchai, that moment came when he defended the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship against Jamal Yusupov at ONE Fight Night 7 in February 2023.

In that matchup, it only took the Thai megastar just 49 seconds to get the job done, as a crushing leg kick sent Yusupov limping in pain. Referee Olivier Coste quickly waved it off, awarding Tawanchai the emphatic TKO victory.

Noiri, on the other hand, picked up his first win under the promotion’s banner at ONE 170 this past January, where he showcased his punishing striking prowess against Shakir Al-Tekreeti.

Once the Japanese dynamo found his range, he systematically chopped down his opponent with relentless low kicks.

The damage quickly accumulated, forcing Al-Tekreeti to the canvas for an eight-count. By the second round, Noiri went straight back to his leg attacks, and just 14 seconds in, his foe collapsed, unable to continue.

Recently, ONE Championship released a side-by-side comparison of both outings:

Tawanchai has sights on two-sport supremacy at ONE 172

Now, Tawanchai PK Saenchai is on the cusp of his biggest challenge yet — this time, in the sport of kickboxing.

At ONE 172, the Thai sensation steps into enemy territory at the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan, where he will battle local hero Masaaki Noiri for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

A victory on Noiri’s home turf wouldn’t just earn Tawanchai gold — it would etch his name in history as the latest two-sport world champion in the organization, further solidifying his legacy.

ONE 172 will be broadcast live worldwide via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

