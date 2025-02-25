WATCH: Thai superstar Tawanchai PK Saenchai goes chopping in horrifying leg kick knockout of Jamal Yusupov

Tawanchai PK Saenchai has cemented himself as one of the best pound-for-pound Muay Thai athletes in the world, and his performances in 2023 only reinforced that reputation.

In February of that year, at ONE Fight Night 7, he defended his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship against then-No. 2-ranked contender Jamal Yusupov.

In that matchup, it only took the Thai megastar just 49 seconds to get the job done, as a crushing leg kick sent Yusupov limping in agony. Referee Olivier Coste quickly waved off the fight, awarding Tawanchai the emphatic TKO victory.

Watch the finishing sequence below:

That win was just the beginning of a dominant campaign. Tawanchai racked up three more victories throughout the year, including a hard-fought majority decision against Superbon — an outcome that sparked debate among fans and pundits alike.

Some believed the fight could have gone either way, with several unofficial scorecards favoring Superbon.

When the two met again at the sold-out ONE 171 this past January, Tawanchai left no room for doubt by overwhelming his compatriot in under two rounds.

Right from the get-go, the 25-year-old striker demonstrated his power, stringing together combinations to rock Superbon.

Tawanchai saw the opening to author the definitive end in the second round, dropping Superbon three times en route to a spectacular TKO finish to remain the unopposed Muay Thai king at 155 pounds.

Tawanchai may cross paths with Superbon again

There’s a huge chance that Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon may meet again, but this is given that the former triumphantly handles his business at ONE 172 on March 23.

There, Tawanchai will square off against Japan’s Masaaki Noiri for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title at the iconic Saitama Super Arena.

With Superbon holding the division’s lineal crown, a victory in favor of Tawanchai may lure him back for a trilogy bout against his rival.

