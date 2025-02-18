“Very sneaky technique” - MMA legend Demetrious Johnson breaks down Tawanchai’s genius in first duel against Superbon

Now retired from mixed martial arts, Demetrious Johnson has seamlessly transitioned into new ventures, including content creation, where he provides in-depth breakdowns of past and upcoming bouts.

Recently, the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion revisited Tawanchai PK Saenchai’s first clash with Superbon, where the Thai phenom defended his featherweight Muay Thai crown at ONE Friday Fights 46 in December 2023.

The five-round thriller lived up to expectations, delivering a masterclass in elite-level Muay Thai.

From the opening bell, both fighters stood their ground in the center of the ring, exchanging powerful strikes in a battle that highlighted their technical brilliance.

Tawanchai dictated the early exchanges with his precision striking, while Superbon leaned on his signature counterattacks to stay in the contest through the first three rounds.

As the fight progressed into the championship frames, the action intensified, with the two warriors landing clean punches and devastating kicks. Ultimately, Tawanchai’s pinpoint accuracy spelled the difference, securing him a majority decision victory.

Breaking down the bout on his live stream, 'Mighty Mouse' was in awe of Tawanchai’s tactical execution:

“Very sneaky technique. You think about it—he threw body kicks for two and a half minutes, right? Body kick, body kick, body kick. Superbon’s getting used to blocking it and trying to counter. He’s setting traps.”

The rivalry reached new heights at ONE 170 this past January when Tawanchai finally got the emphatic win he had been chasing, stopping Superbon in the second round to keep his tight grip on the throne.

Tawanchai vs. Superbon III in 2025?

Now, a potential trilogy could be on the horizon — if Tawanchai takes care of business at ONE 172.

The Thai megastar is set to face Japan’s Masaaki Noiri for the ONE Interim featherweight kickboxing world championship at the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

It’s worth noting that Superbon is the lineal divisional titleholder, and he will be mandated to figure in a unification contest against the winner of the aforementioned encounter.

