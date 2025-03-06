“Future Muay Thai GOAT” - Fans feel Tawanchai PK Saenchai’s world champion aura in collection of highlight reel bangers

Tawanchai PK Saenchai has firmly established himself as one of the most revered Muay Thai athletes in the world today, thanks to his electrifying run in ONE Championship.

The Thai superstar boasts an impressive 8-1 record in Muay Thai under the promotion’s banner, including three successful defenses of the featherweight crown in the aforementioned sport since dethroning Petchmorakot Petchyindee at ONE 161 in September 2022.

Recently, ONE celebrated his dominance in 'the art of eight limbs' by sharing a compilation of his finest moments — an homage met with an outpouring of praise from fans:

Tawanchai’s brilliance was on full display in his latest title defense, a highly anticipated rematch against fellow Thai icon Superbon at ONE 170 this past January.

From the opening bell, the 25-year-old phenom wasted no time asserting his authority, utilizing his signature speed and devastating power. He picked apart Superbon with sharp boxing combinations, leaving his compatriot on unsteady legs early in the first round.

Smelling blood, Tawanchai ramped up the pressure in the second frame, unloading a relentless offensive assault that sent Superbon crashing to the canvas three times before securing a commanding technical knockout victory.

Tawanchai guns for second world title at ONE 172

However, there’s little time for celebration. On March 23 at ONE 172, Tawanchai PK Saenchai is set to report for duty at the fabled Saitama Super Arena, where he will duke it out with Japan’s own Masaaki Noiri for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

Though widely regarded as a Muay Thai specialist, Tawanchai has already proven his proficiency in kickboxing with impressive wins over Davit Kiria and Jo Nattawut in 2023.

Now, fresh off his statement victory over Superbon, he looks to carve his name in history as ONE’s latest two-sport world champion.

ONE 172 will stream live worldwide via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

