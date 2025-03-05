WATCH: Tawanchai PK Saenchai showcases the beautiful technique behind his patented push kicks against Petchmorakot

Tawanchai PK Saenchai may be celebrated as a fearsome knockout artist, but what often goes unnoticed is his methodical approach to dismantling opponents.

One of the clearest examples of his surgical precision came at ONE 161 in September 2022, when he challenged fellow Thai legend Petchmorakot Petchyindee for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship.

Fight sports content creator Nansend Sports recently broke down Tawanchai’s calculated offense in that grueling five-round battle, shedding light on the striking genius behind his victory.

From the opening bell, both fighters showed immense respect for each other’s skills and power. But it wasn’t long before Tawanchai imposed his will, using sharp teeps, punishing low kicks, and pinpoint left hands to control the pace.

The intensity skyrocketed in round three as the two warriors hunted for the finish. Petchmorakot mounted a spirited comeback in the fourth, pressing forward and forcing Tawanchai to retreat.

But in the final minutes, Tawanchai’s signature kicks and crisp left hooks proved decisive, securing him a unanimous decision and the coveted gold.

Since that career-defining moment, Tawanchai has remained dominant. Most recently, he reinforced his world championship reign with a devastating stoppage of ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon in their much-anticipated rematch at ONE 170 this past January.

Tawanchai looks to add interim kickboxing gold to collection

However, there’s no time to rest for Tawanchai PK Saenchai. At ONE 172 on March 23, he marches into hostile territory at the legendary Saitama Super Arena, where he will take on Japan’s own Masaaki Noiri for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship.

Though he’s renowned for his stellar run in “the art of eight limbs,” Tawanchai has already showcased his kickboxing prowess with impressive wins over Davit Kiria and Jo Nattawut in 2023.

Now, riding high off his statement victory over Superbon, he aims to etch his name in history as ONE’s newest two-sport world champion.

ONE 172 will be aired live worldwide via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

